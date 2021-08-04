Punjab Election 2022: 75% job quota for locals, Rs 10 cut in fuel price – SAD-BSP unleash big-bang poll promises

The SAD chief also promised to reserve 33 per cent of seats in medical colleges, professional colleges and professional universities for students coming from government schools.

While the Aam Aadmi Party promised 24 hours of power and free electricity up to 300 units, the Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party have come out with several promises in a bid to turn their fortune. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal yesterday announced a 13-point pre-poll promises charter if the SAD-BSP alliance comes to power.

He said that the SAD-BSP government, if elected to power, would give 400 units of free electricity to households, reduce the price of diesel by Rs 10/litre for agricultural purposes and give Rs 2,000 financial aid to women heads of blue cardholder families. He also promised a 75 per cent quota for the locals in private sector jobs. Sukhbir Singh Badal also said that the party will bring in a minimum 50 per cent reservation for women in all government jobs.

However, the SAD chief had to make the announcement in absence of Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi as the latter was in Sardulgarh in Mansa district to lead a protest march against alleged derogatory remarks against the Dalit community by opposition party members.

The party also promised a ‘Student Education Card’ with an interest-free loan up to Rs 10 lakh for enabling the students to finance their college fees and tuition fees like IELTS.

Sukhbir Singh Badal also said that every resident of Punjab will be given health insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh covering expenses like treatment, medicines, diagnostic tests, surgeries etc in all government as well as all private hospitals.

To woo the farmers, the party said that it will ensure a minimum support price for vegetables, fruits and milk as well.

In an effort to corner the vote share of unemployed youths, he promised one lakh fresh government jobs in five years and ten lakh jobs in the private sector.

He also said that the SAD-BSP government will set up 500-bedded Government Medical Colleges with super specialities in all districts of the state.

Besides this, Sukhbir also promised Rs 5 per unit power tariff for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, regularisation of all contractual employees, including the safai karamcharis, and 100 per cent computerisation of office work.