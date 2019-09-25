Punjab drone arms dropping: CM Amarinder Singh dials Amit Shah to counter Pakistan’s sinister plans

Published: September 25, 2019 2:16:39 PM

Photo for representation.

Punjab drone arms dropping incident: Worried over incidents of drones being used by Pakistan to airdrop arms, ammunition and fake currency inside the Indian territory, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s help to tackle the menace. Singh, in his tweet, said that the incidents have exposed Pakistan’s sinister plans in the wake of Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The Punjab CM urged Amit Shah to address the issue as soon as possible.

“Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms and ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan’s sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request Amit Shah to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest,” Amarinder Singh said.

His SOS to the Home Minister came soon after reports emerged that Pakistan used advanced drones, capable of lifting payload of upto 10kg, seven to eight times to airdrop arms, ammunition and counterfeit currency. The consignment was seized in Punjab’s Tarn Taran disrict. Five AK-47 rifles, 16 magazines and 472 rounds of ammunition, four Chinese-made .30 bore pistols, along with eight magazines and 72 rounds of ammunition; nine hand grenades, five satellite phones with their ancillary equipment, two mobile phones, two wireless sets and fake currency with face value of Rs 10 lakh were seized, news agency PTI reported.

The state police had also recovered a half-burnt drone from Tarn Taran which has now been sent for further forensic investigations. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has handed over the probe in the matter to the National Investigation Agency.
Earlier this week, the Punjab Police claimed to have busted a module of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) by arresting four suspects from Tarn Taran. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that ‘big’ drones were being used to drop arms, ammunition from across the border. They also told the investigating officials that KZF, which is said to be backed by terror groups based in Pakistan and Germany, was planning to carry out a series of big attacks in Punjab and other neighbouring states.

