Punjab crisis: Navjot Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi ahead of likely Congress revamp

The meeting comes ahead of the party's Punjab unit revamp and amid reports that Sidhu may get a key role in the organisation.
Amid continued infighting in the Punjab Congress, former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met party chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence here. The meeting comes ahead of the party’s Punjab unit revamp and amid reports that Sidhu may get a key role in the organisation. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat also attended the meeting with Sidhu, sources said. According to sources, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has expressed his resentment over Sidhu being given a key role. AICC general secretary Rawat had, however, denied such reports.
Rawat had maintained that the central leadership was working out a peace formula where both Singh and Sidhu could work together to help the party win in the Punjab Assembly polls next year. Both the leaders are at loggerheads with each other and have made public statements against each other.
- Religious sentiments subservient to fundamental right to life and health of citizenry: Supreme Court on UP allowing Kanwar Yatra
- Uttarakhand readies SOP as UP decides to go ahead with Kanwar Yatra amid pandemic
- From cleaning Jodhpur streets to Collectorate: Woman sweeper clears Rajasthan Administrative Service Examination
Notably, both Singh and Sidhu have held parallel meetings in Chandigarh with their loyalists. While the chief minister has met some party MPs, MLAs and ministers, Sidhu is learnt to have met Punjab ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Bajwa, and some MLAs close to him at Randhawa’s residence.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.