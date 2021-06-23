Punjab crisis: Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, MP Partap Singh Bajwa meet Rahul Gandhi as talks continue to resolve differences

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa, who has been critical of CM Singh, also met Rahul Gandhi today with regards to his concerns.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar and state Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal today met former party president Rahul Gandhi over the issue of ongoing internal crisis. Senior party leaders from the state including Chief Minister Amarinder Singh have already been to Delhi to resolve the issue.

After meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Jakhar said that the current situation will be resolved soon. Reacting to the CM announcing government jobs for two MLAs’ sons, Jakhar said that some wrong people are advising the Chief Minister over this decision.

When asked about the ongoing clash between Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the state Congress chief said that the issue is a part of the ongoing consultation now.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi spoke to several Punjab MLAs over the phone in the past few days. He has been actively working behind the scenes to resolve the difference among Punjab Congress leaders ahead of the assembly elections next year. The Congress high command has already constituted a committee comprising Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat, JP Agarwal which held separate meetings with dissenter MLAs. Both the leaders, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Singh had met the committee in New Delhi this week to present their stand.

Harish Rawat, who is also in-charge of Punjab affairs, today said that the panel is likely to call Sidhu again for a meeting. “A report has been submitted and hopefully we will get a reply by July 8-10. I’ve now asked to collect Sidhu’s remarks on the Punjab government,” said Rawat.

Harish Rawat also informed that MLA Fateh Bajwa, whose son has been given a government job, has refused the offer.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa, who has been critical of CM Singh, also met Rahul Gandhi today with regards to his concerns. “I discussed ground reality, current political situation and expectations of the party from high command….The high-command will decide about the chief ministerial face for the 2022 Assembly election,” said Bajwa after meeting Rahul Gandhi.

Reportedly, Sidhu wanted a berth in the Punjab cabinet while Amarinder Singh has so far refrained from his induction. On the other hand, Partap Singh Bajwa wants to contest the next assembly polls and he along with Sidhu and Sukhjinder Randhawa, has been seeking the ouster of CM Amarinder Singh.