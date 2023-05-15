Punjab court summons Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case

A district court in Sangrur has issued summons to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a Rs 100 crore defamation case. The court of civil judge (senior division) Ramandeep Kaur has summoned Kharge on July 10.

The Chandigarh unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had earlier issued a legal notice to Kharge accusing him of making defamatory remarks against its offshoot Bajrang Dal during the recently concluded Karnataka elections. .

Sangrur-based Hitesh Bhardwaj, the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad Bajrang Dal Hind, had filed the defamation case in the local court against Kharge.

Bhardwaj said that the Congress in its election manifesto in the Karnataka poll, had mentioned that if it was voted to power, the party would take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) that spread hatred in society in the name of caste and religion.

“I approached the court on Thursday after I found that on page number 10 of the manifesto, Congress has compared Bajrang Dal with the anti-national organisations and also promised to ban it if they win the election,” Bhardwaj said.