Punjab cop Harjeet Singh discharged from hospital after successful surgery, returns home to hero’s welcome – WATCH VIDEO

Harjeet Singh discharged: Punjab Sub Inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off by violators of the coronavirus-forced lockdown in Patiala last month, has been discharged from a Chandigarh-based hospital after a successful surgery reattaching the severed limb. Singh was given a rousing welcome when he reached his home and was escorted by none other than the DGP himself.

Before he was discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta visited him to hand over his son Arshpreet’s appointment letter as a constable in the Punjab Police.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh shared the news of Singh being discharged from hospital and his son being given a job. He also thanked the doctors and medical staff for the successful surgery to re-implant the cop’s hand.

“Happy to share that SI Harjeet Singh has been discharged from PGI, Chandigarh today. I thank Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics & all the staff of PGI for taking good care of him. Before getting discharged, he was handed over his son’s appointment letter with Punjab Police,” he tweeted.

#Punjab Police sub-inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off by a group of Nihangs, was discharged from the hospital post successful surgery. He reached home to a rousing welcome

Singh’s left hand was successfully re-implanted after an eight-hour surgery at PGIMER here. His hand was chopped off with a sword by Nihangs while three other policemen were left injured in the incident in Patiala on April 12. The incident took place when the cops tried to enforce the lockdown. The three injured cops were identified as inspector Bikkar Singh, ASI Raghbir Singh and ASI Raj Singh.

The state government has promoted Singh to the rank of sub inspector from assistant sub-inspector in recognition of his exemplary courage while the three others were awarded the Director General’s Commendation Disc.