Punjab constable wins Rs 2 crores in a bumper lottery

Constable Ashok Kumar (Express photo)

A constable with Punjab Police has won the Lohri Bumper of Punjab government, making him richer by Rs 2 crores. Posted in Hoshiarpur’s Sadar Police Station, 29-year-old Ashok Kumar had joined the police service in 2010 after completing his graduation.

The lottery seller had conveyed the result to Kumar on January 16 about the bumper prize, reported the Indian Express. However, officially the result was declared by a publication in the government gazette on Saturday.

“I still cannot believe that I am the winner of this bumper. It is a huge amount for someone from the middle-class family,” Kumar told the Indian Express.

Kumar said that he was not in a habit of buying lottery tickets. He said that in past he had only thought of buying a lottery ticket but never bought one until Diwali 2018. He bought the first lottery ticket during Diwali.

Kumar said that it was a lottery seller who had visited to the police station convinced him to buy the Lohri bumper ticket for Rs 200.

An elated Kumar said that he will be depositing the money in the bank and will continue his job. He said that he had worked very hard for the government service, reported The Indian Express.

Son of a wood merchant, Kumar’s family includes his parents and two younger brothers. He is a native of Moutian village in Hoshiarpur’s Mahilpur.