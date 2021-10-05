Punjab Congress to march to Lakhimpur Kheri if Priyanka Gandhi not released by tomorrow: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who submitted his resignation from the post a few days ago, today threatened to march towards Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh where the violence had broken on Sunday.

Sidhu said that if Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son is not arrested and Priyanka Gandhi is not released, the Punjab Congress unit will take out a march towards the violence-hit region. “If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister’s son behind the brutal murder of Farmers is not arrested, and our leader Priyanka Gandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri!” said Sidhu.

In another tweet, Sidhu compared Priyanka Gandhi to ‘moral authority’. “When in doubt walk the path of truth, never compromise on moral values!! “Moral Authority” thy name is Priyanka Gandhi,” said Sidhu.

Notably, Priyanka Gandhi was detained yesterday by the UP Police while she was trying to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. DM Sitapur Vishal Bhardwaj today said that Priyanka Gandhi wanted to visit Lakhimpur Kheri but as Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the district, the administration has stopped the entry of political leaders. The police today lodged an FIR and then formally arrested Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress leader P Chidambaram today termed Priyanka’s arrest as illegal. “It’s completely illegal and utterly shameful. She was arrested at 4:30 am, before sunrise by a male police officer. She is not been taken to a judicial magistrate so far yet,” alleged Chidambaram earlier today.

Even Priyanka Gandhi has questioned the Yogi government saying that while she was detained for over 28 hours, the accused were not arrested.