Punjab Congress Crisis: Sidhu to continue as PCC chief, withdraws resignation after meeting Rahul Gandhi

After the meeting, Navjot Singh Sidhu had said he has full faith in the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and any decision taken by her will be acceptable.

Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue as the Punjab Congress Committee chief as the leader has withdrawn his resignation, party general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat said on Friday. Sidhu said all his concerns have been sorted out following his meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“He (Sidhu) shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi. We have told him that his concerns will be taken care of here. He assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and he will resume his duties as the PCC president,” Rawat said after the meeting.

Sidhu had resigned as Punjab Congress chief on September 28 after he posted his resignation letter on Twitter. No decision on his resignation was taken by the party leadership yet. However, a truce was purportedly reached upon between Sidhu and Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

During the meeting with Venugopal and Rawat, the Punjab Congress leader raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken up by the leadership on which actions are pending. These included action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia. Sidhu had recently raised objections over the appointment of the new Punjab Police chief and the advocate general.

Sidhu had been seeking the removal of Advocate General A P S Deol on the grounds that he was a defence lawyer of former DGP Sumedh Saini, against whom Punjab Vigilance had filed a case. Saini had obtained bail.

On the other appointment — DGP Sahota — Sidhu had tweeted before meeting Channi: “DGP IPS Sahota was head of SIT investigating Beadbi case under Badal Govt, he wrongfully indicted two Sikh youth for sacrilege & gave clean chit to Badals. In 2018, I along with INC Ministers, then PCC Pres & present Home Minister assured them of our support in fight for Justice.”