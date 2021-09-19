  • MORE MARKET STATS
Punjab Congress Crisis Live Updates: CLP to announce Amarinder Singh’s successor today, Sunil Jakhar leads the race

Updated: September 19, 2021 9:43:40 am

Punjab Congress Crisis Live Updates: Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, current state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are frontrunners for the post of the CLP leader.

Stung by the surprise exif of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh which threw the Congress in yet another crisis, the Congress Legislature Party will meet at 11 am today to announce the successor with the state scheduled to go to polls just four months from now.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, current state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are frontrunners for the post of the CLP leader. Names of senior party leaders Ambika Soni, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Punjab Congress working president Kuljit Singh Nagra and MP Partap Singh Bajwa are also doing the rounds.

    09:43 (IST)19 Sep 2021
    Sonia Gandhi to announce new CM today: Pawan Goel

    A meeting of MLAs was held with Harish Rawat ji and Ajay Maken ji yesterday. A resolution was passed that Sonia Gandhi ji's decision will be final on this matter. Today you will get to know her decision: Pawan Goel, Working President, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee

    Punjab Congress MLAs Saturday authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to pick a new legislature party leader who will succeed Amarinder Singh as the chief minister of the state. This came after Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab chief minister, saying he felt "humiliated" at the way the party handled the infighting in the state unit. A resolution requesting Sonia Gandhi to pick the next chief minister was passed unanimously in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.
