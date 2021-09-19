Punjab Congress Crisis Live Updates: CLP to announce Amarinder Singh’s successor today, Sunil Jakhar leads the race

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, current state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are frontrunners for the post of the CLP leader.

Stung by the surprise exif of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh which threw the Congress in yet another crisis, the Congress Legislature Party will meet at 11 am today to announce the successor with the state scheduled to go to polls just four months from now.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, current state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are frontrunners for the post of the CLP leader. Names of senior party leaders Ambika Soni, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Punjab Congress working president Kuljit Singh Nagra and MP Partap Singh Bajwa are also doing the rounds.

