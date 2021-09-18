  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Punjab Congress Crisis Live CM Capt Amarinder Singh may meet governor at 4.30 pm to submit resignation

Punjab Congress Crisis Live: CM Capt Amarinder Singh may meet governor at 4.30 pm to submit resignation

By:
Updated: September 18, 2021 3:38:50 pm

Punjab Congress Crisis Live: Earlier, over 50 Congress legislators from Punjab have written to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking that Amarinder Singh be replaced as chief minister.

Punjab Congress Crisis Live:Capt Amarinder Singh has so far served as Punjab CM for four years 3 months.

Punjab Congress Crisis Live: Captain Amarainder Singh has been asked to resign from the post of Punjab Chief Minister after months of internal infighting in the party. The Congress has called a meeting of its legislature party in which the MLAs may elect their new leader. The meeting will be held at 5 pm. Earlier, over 50 Congress legislators from Punjab have written to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking that Amarinder Singh be replaced as chief minister. The Congress party has sent Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat and Ajay Maken to Chandigarh as an observer.  According to PTI, Amarinder Singh had earlier called is also learnt to have talked to Gandhi and expressed his anguish over his repeated humiliation. Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Amarinder Singh ever since he quit the Punjab cabinet as a minister in 2019. He had become more vocal in his views in the last some months.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar today said, “Kudos to Sh Rahul Gandhi for adopting Alexandrian solution to this punjabi version of Gordian knot. Surprisingly, this bold leadership decision to resolve Punjab Congress imbroglio has not only enthralled congress workers but has sent shudders down the spines of Akalis.” Amarinder Singh’s bete-noire and PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is eyeing the chief minister’s post, is not in the list of probables for the chief minister’s replacement.

Live Blog

Punjab Congress Crisis Live, Punjab Latest News Live, Captain Amarinder Singh Live, Congress PunjaB Live, Navjot Singh Sidhu Live:

Highlights

    15:34 (IST)18 Sep 2021
    Punjab Congress Crisis Latest News Live: Amarinder Singh meets loyal MLAs, MPs at his residence

    Punjab Congress Crisis Latest News Live:  Ahead of Congress Legislative Party meeting in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is holding a meeting with a few MLAs and MPs loyal to him at his official residence in Chandigarh.

    14:50 (IST)18 Sep 2021
    Punjab Congress Crisis Latest News Live: Senior Punjab ministers present at party office for CLP meeting

    Punjab Congress Crisis Latest News Live: Punjab ministers Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Charanjit S Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh present at the party office where CLP meeting will take place at 5pm. 

    14:43 (IST)18 Sep 2021
    Punjab Congress Crisis Latest News Live: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves from party's 15 GRG war room. CLP meeting of Punjab will be held in Chandigarh later today.

    14:31 (IST)18 Sep 2021
    Punjab Congress Crisis Latest News Live: Capt Amarinder Singh's press secretary drops hint of a coup?

    14:24 (IST)18 Sep 2021
    Punjab Congress Crisis Latest News Live: Congress observer for Punjab Ajay Maken arrives in Chandigarh

    Punjab Congress Crisis Latest News Live: Congress observer for Punjab Ajay Maken arrives in Chandigarh. State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu receives him.

    14:21 (IST)18 Sep 2021
    Punjab Congress Crisis Latest News Live: Despite CM Amarinder Sing calling a meeting of MLAs at 2 pm, majority of MLAs did not turn up

    Punjab Congress Crisis Latest News Live: Despite CM Amarinder Sing calling a meeting of MLAs at 2 pm, majority of MLAs belonging to his camp did not turn up.

    The development comes as several legislators and ministers close to Sidhu have been seeking a meeting of the legislature party. Last month, four ministers and around two dozen party legislators had raised a banner of revolt against the Punjab CM and said that they had no faith in Amarinder Singh's ability to honour unfulfilled promises.
