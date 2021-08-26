Rebel Punjab ministers seek meeting with Sonia Gandhi to push demand for Amarinder Singh’s removal

The rebel ministers will reportedly seek an appointment with AICC chief Sonia Gandhi next, and are planning to reach Delhi Thursday. (Express Photo)

Four rebel Punjab ministers, who called on state Congress in-charge Harish Rawat in Dehradun on Wednesday, claimed that they they had a “very fruitful” meeting with thr former and that they had informed him about the “quid pro quo of Amarinder Singh with the Akalis” and that the party would lose the elections if he continued as the chief minister.

“Kuchch majboorian rahin hongi (He must have had some compulsions),” The Indian Express quoted a source while reacting to Rawat’s statement that the next year’s Punjab Assembly polls will be fought under the leadership of CM Amarinder Singh.

The report quoted a leader close to the rebel camp saying that the Punjab Congress leaders were informed by Rawat that “the change in CM is in the offing. It is just a matter of time”.

The rebel ministers – Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi – along with several Congress MLA will reportedly seek an appointment with AICC chief Sonia Gandhi next, and are planning to reach Delhi Thursday.

Delivering a snub to ministers demanding the removal of CM Amarinder Singh, Rawat said: “Navjot Singh Sidhu comes from a different background. We made him the Punjab Congress president with an eye on future. But that doesn’t mean the entire party has been left to him.”

Rawat told The Indian Express that that the ongoing developments would not damage the Congress prospects in the elections, adding that he would go to Delhi to meet the high command soon.

“Sidhu ji is there, Amarinder Singh is there, Rajinder Singh Bajwa is there, Sukhjindher Randhava is there and above all a stalwart like Ambika Soni is there. They will all be taken into confidence to resolve the issue,” he said.

After the meeting, Rawat said the Congress leaders told him that they were not against any individual but were concerned about winning prospects of the party in the Assembly polls. Asked whether they sought replacement of the CM, Rawat said whatever discussion took place is not meant for sharing with the media.