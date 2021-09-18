  • MORE MARKET STATS

Punjab crisis: Congress rushes Harish Rawat, Ajay Maken to Chandigarh amid change of guard buzz

By: |
September 18, 2021 9:57 AM

Out of the total 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly, the Congress has 80 seats while 59 is needed for the majority mark.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will be meeting today again in a bid to find a solution to the infighting between the Sidhu camp and Capt Singh's camp.

The crisis in Punjab Congress is far from over in contrast with what was claimed by Rahul Gandhi when CM Amarinder Singh and state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu was seen together. The situation has become so critical that the Congress high command has rushed Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat and Ajay Maken to Chandigarh as an observer. The decision was taken by the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will be meeting today again in a bid to find a solution to the infighting between the Sidhu camp and Capt Singh’s camp ahead of elections which is just six months away.

Yesterday, Harish Rawat informed that a meeting of CLP has been called at 5 pm today. “The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the Congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5:00 PM on 18th September at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office. AICC directs the PPCC to facilitate this meeting. All congress MLAs of Punjab are requested to kindly attend this meeting,” he said on Twitter.

This was also confirmed by state party chief Sidhu.

According to a report in Bhaskar, the meeting has been called after 40 rebel MLAs unhappy with Singh’s leadership wrote to the party chief. While it is being said that the CLP meeting has been called to discuss the 18-point formula proposed by the party high command, however, the rebel MLAs are planning to utilise the opportunity by bringing in a no-confidence motion against the CM, said the report.

According to the report, CM Singh has also called a meeting of MLAs close to him to chalk out a strategy to counter any move by the rebel camp.

Out of the total 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly, the Congress has 80 seats while 59 is needed for the majority mark. The elections for the legislative assembly will be held early next year.

Stock Market

