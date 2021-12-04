Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is a sand mafia, alleges AAP leader Raghav Chadha

In the letter, the officer mentioned that the land comes under the forest department and activities like mining cannot be conducted there, Chadha said referring to the site in Jindapur.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha today alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is a sand mafia. Chadha’s remark came after paid a surprise visit to a village in the CM’s constituency Chamkaur Sahib. “CM Charanjit Singh Channi is doing Bhangra from place to place and here in his own assembly, the mafia is mining sand worth crores of rupees. Channi sahib used to say that he is not the CM of sand mafias but here it seems that CM is the sand mafia,” said Raghav Chadha who claimed to expose the CM.

He said, “Conducted a RAID in Punjab CM Channi’s constituency; exposed his false claims on illegal sand mafia. Sand worth hundreds of crores is being illegally extracted with pol patronage. Honest forest officer flagged this corruption but was transferred very next day.” In the letter, the officer mentioned that the land comes under the forest department and activities like mining cannot be conducted there, Chadha said referring to the site in Jindapur.

CM @charanjitchanni जगह जगह घूमकर भांगड़ा डाल रहे हैं और यहां उनकी खुद की विधानसभा में माफिया करोड़ों रुपए की रेत खनन कर रहा है. चन्नी साहब तो कहते थे मैं रेत माफिया का CM नहीं हूं पर यहां तो लगता है CM ही रेत माफिया है. दूध की रखवाली बिल्ली के हवाले! pic.twitter.com/HEQIJ1XOFZ — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 4, 2021

Conducted a RAID in Punjab CM Channi's constituency;exposed his false claims on illegal sand mafia.Sand worth hundreds of crores is being illegally extracted with pol patronage.Honest forest officer flagged this corruption;transferred very next day.

Video:https://t.co/uhbiFLRgRX — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 4, 2021

Chadha, who visited Jindapur village in Chamkaur Sahib, claimed that expose of illegal sand mining in Charanjit Singh Channi will shake Punjab’s politics. He said as per estimates, 800 to 1,000 trucks, called tippers, filled with sand were being taken out from the site.

MEGA EXPOSE THAT HAS SHAKEN THE POLITICS OF PUNJAB! ▪️Sand Mafia in CM @CHARANJITCHANNI's own Constituency

▪️Sand worth 100+ Cr being illegally extracted

▪️Honest Officer who flagged this, TRANSFERRED LIVE RAID by @raghav_chadha completely exposes Congress #ChanniWithSandMafia pic.twitter.com/KEspvtOSdr — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 4, 2021

Following Chadha’s alleged ‘expose’, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked whether Congress will take an action against Channi. “Such a huge sand theft is taking place in Channi Sahib’s own constituency? Is this possible without patronage or partnership? Many people alleged that Channi Sahib is the biggest sand mafia. I didn’t believe it. But today Channi Sahib will have to answer the questions of the people. Will Congress take action?” said Arvind Kejriwal.

चन्नी साहिब के अपने हल्के में इतनी बड़ी रेता चोरी? क्या ये बिना संरक्षण या पार्ट्नरशिप के संभव है? कई लोगों ने आरोप लगाए कि चन्नी साहिब सबसे बड़े रेत माफिया हैं। मैंने यक़ीन नहीं किया। पर आज चन्नी साहिब को लोगों के सवालों के जवाब तो देने होंगे। क्या कांग्रेस कार्रवाई करेगी? https://t.co/tKLx0j3V5T — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 4, 2021

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that illegal mining cost the exchequer Rs 20,000 crore every year. “Due to the illegal mining, the Punjab government is being defrauded of Rs 20 thousand crores every year. If this money will come in the account of the government, then following the policies of Arvind Kejriwal, education, health, electricity, water and Rs 1000 per month can be arranged for women of entire Punjab,” said Sisodia.

इस illegal mining से पंजाब सरकार को हर साल 20 हज़ार करोड़ का चुना लगाया जा रहा है। अगर ये पैसा सरकार के खाते में आएगा तो @arvindkejriwal की नीतियों पर चलकर पूरे पंजाब की शिक्षा, स्वस्थ्य, बिजली,पानी और महिलाओं की एक हज़ार रुपये हर महीने की व्यवस्था हो सकती है

2/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 4, 2021

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party has upped its ante against the ruling Congress ahead of the next year’s assembly polls. The 117 seats of the Punjab assembly will go to the polls in 2022. Opinion polls have predicted a close contest between Congress and the AAP.