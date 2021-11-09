Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi accepts AG APS Deol’s resignation hinting truce with Navjot Singh Sidhu

CM Charanjit Singh Channi addressed the press conference along with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today accepted the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol signalling the end of the ongoing skirmishes with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Channi said that a new AG will be appointed tomorrow. Navjot Singh Sidhu had been pushing for the replacement of Deol, who had represented former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to the 2015 desecration incidents and police firing on protesters.

The truce might have brought much-needed relief for the top Congress leadership ahead of next year’s assembly polls in the state. Sidhu had resigned protesting against Deol’s appointment only to withdraw his resignation earlier this month. Sidhu had said that he won’t return to the office until Deol is removed.

Deol, who had reportedly sent his resignation to the CM on the first of this month, had issued a press statement accusing Sidhu of ‘spreading misinformation for political gains ahead of next year’s polls. “There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of the Congress party in view of the coming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain, by politicizing the constitutional office of the Advocate General of Punjab,” Deol had said in his statement.

Sidhu was reportedly also unhappy with the appointment of Iqbal Singh Sahota as Punjab’s top cop.

“We have sent names of police officers with over 30 years of experience to the Centre. Out of them, the Centre will send a panel in the coming days. We will select a new Director General of Police (DGP) from among the panel,” said Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi while addressing the press conference along with Sidhu.

With Sidhu’s both demands being addressed by Channi, the Congress party will not look to work as a single unit for the next year’s assembly polls.