Punjab CM Charanjit Channi clarifies amid row over ‘UP-Bihar ke bhaiya’ remark

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi today released a video message clarifying that his statement has been misrepresented.

A day after his statement in the presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sparked widespread outrage, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi today released a video message clarifying that his statement has been misrepresented and that he meant ‘Kejriwal & company’ when he said ‘UP-Bihar-Delhi ke bhaiye’. Channi also urged the migrants not to compare themselves with people like Kejriwal with regard to his statement.

“Since yesterday, one of my statements is being misrepresented. Every migrant who has come to Punjab have given the sweat and blood for the development of the state. They have always worked for the development of the state. They work in factories and other places and they are like brothers to me. My relation with them is of the heart and no one can take it out,” said Channi.

He said that Punjab is as much of the migrants as it is of Punjabis. “I want to say it again, people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Kejriwal who come from outside to create differences, I was referring to them. But the migrants from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan and other places who come to Punjab and work here, Punjab is theirs as much as it is ours. Therefore, it is not right to misrepresent my statement,” he said.

CM Channi alleged that people like Kejriwal come to Punjab to create anarchy while migrants come for development. “When we go out, we become a migrant. Many Punjabis are working across the country. Many people from outside come and work in Punjab, be it masons, factory labourers or farmworkers. They have made our agriculture successful. I want to urge every brother – don’t compare people like Kejriwal with yourselves. They (AAP leaders) have come here to create anarchy in Punjab but migrants come to Punjab for development,” said Channi.

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi also clarified that Channi’s statement has been distorted. “All that CM Charanjit Channi said was that Punjab should be run by Punjabis. His statement was misconstrued. I don’t think anyone from UP is interested in coming to Punjab and ruling,” said Priyanka.