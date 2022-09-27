Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion in Assembly, voting next week

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday tabled a confidence motion in the state Assembly to prove his government’s majority on the floor of the House. News agency PTI had earlier reported citing Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that Mann will table the confidence motion in the state Assembly on Tuesday. According to The Indian Express, voting on the confidence motion will be taken up on October 3.

The decision comes after a standoff with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit over the latter’s withdrawal of consent to a one-day special session of the Assembly for the government to prove its majority. On September 19, CM Mann had called for a special session of the state Assembly on September 22 to seek a trust vote, days after the AAP accused the BJP of trying to topple its government and “poach” its MLAs.

However, the Governor later withdrew his assent to the Assembly session, leading to some sharp reactions from AAP leaders, including CM Mann who threatened to move Supreme Court against the Governor’s action.

The Governor had cited representations received from Opposition leaders, following which a legal opinion was sought. “This matter was examined and a legal opinion was sought from Sh. Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India. He has given his legal opinion that there is no specific provision regarding summoning of the Assembly for considering the “Confidence Motion” only in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business,” a senior government official had said last week.



Amid an escalating row on the matter, the Punjab Governor on Sunday approved the state government’s request to hold a one-day assembly session on September 27, after asking for details of legislative business. The Punjab government had said that issues like stubble burning, GST and power supply will be discussed at the September 27 session at 11 AM.



The session today saw a stormy start with Congress leader Partap Bajwa calling the confidence motion, which Mann sought to table on Tuesday, as “illegal”. Opposition members also protested against Mann as he stood up to table the motion. The House was briefly adjourned for 15 minutes.



When the Assembly reconvened, the Speaker said that the confidence motion will be taken up in the Assembly on Tuesday.