Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann removes health minister Vijay Singla over corruption charges

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sacked state health minister Vijay Singla over corruption charges against him. Mann said he took the decision after learning that the minister was allegedly demanding one percent commission for tenders.

“I am taking strict action against the minister. I am removing him from the cabinet,” the chief minister said in a video message. Mann further claimed that Singla has admitted to wrongdoings.

Mann also said that the police have been directed to register a case against the sacked minister.

“Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that has the integrity, courage & uprightness to take action against their own on grounds of corruption. We saw it in Delhi, now we are witnessing it in Punjab. ZERO TOLERANCE FOR CORRUPTION. Commendable decision by CM @BhagwantMann,” AAP MP Raghav Chadha tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that has the integrity, courage & uprightness to take action against their own on grounds of corruption.



We saw it in Delhi, now we are witnessing it in Punjab.



ZERO TOLERANCE FOR CORRUPTION.



Commendable decision by CM @BhagwantMann — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 24, 2022

Singla, who has been dismissed from cabinet, is an MLA from Mansa. He is a dentist by profession and runs a dental clinic in the city. Singla joined AAP about seven years ago.

This is only the second time in the country’s history that a chief minister has taken such strict action against his own cabinet colleague. In 2015, AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had sacked one of his ministers on corruption charges.