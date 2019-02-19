Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tears into Imran Khan, says India will nab Masood Azhar if Pakistan can’t



Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Tuesday tore into Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that if Pakistan cannot catch Jaish e Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, then India will. Masood Azhar’s militant outfit JeM has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of at least 40 personnel of the CRPF on February 14.

The Captain, as he is popularly known in Punjab, said on Tuesday said that if the neighboring country finds it hard to deal with terrorism, India can do it on its own. His statement came as a response to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address in which he denied Pakistan’s role in the abominable Pulwama terror attack.

Taking to Twitter, the Punjab CM, former soldier himself, lashed out at the Pakistan Prime Minister saying that his country has given refuge to Jaish chief Masood Azhar, who is at present residing in Bahawalpur and hatching the attacks with ISI’s help.

READ ALSO | Digvijaya Singh takes a jibe at Navjot Sidhu: Ask your friend Imran Khan to act on terror

He further added that Pakistan can let India know if it cannot deal with terrorism as India will nab the Jaish chief for its neighboring country if Pakistan cannot.

In a response to Khan’s appeal for a dialogue with India, Singh affirmed that it was time to walk the talk as Pakistan has failed to do anything about the proof India had shared with it on the cowardly Mumbai 26/11 attacks. Singh attacked Khan soon after the Pakistani leader asserted that if India attacked Pakistan, his country would retaliate.

Besides Amarinder Singh, Congress’ national spokesperson Manish Tewari also slammed Imran Khan. In his tweet, Tewari said that it was Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar who aided Khan in his win as a Prime Minister. Calling Khan a puppet of Maulana Masood Azhar, Tewari alleged that JeM had also campaigned for the PTI chief in Pakistan’s Southern Punjab adding that it was unsurprising for him that Khan was supporting Azhar.

The Congress leader also asked the Pakistan PM to hand over Masood Azhar to India if he was really serious about what he was talking about.