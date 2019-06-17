Punjab CM Amarinder Singh seeks Amit Shah’s intervention in streetfight between cops and driver in Delhi

By: |
Published: June 17, 2019 3:11:33 PM

The Delhi police has said an enquiry will be conducted into the incident by Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya and the Additional DCP and ACP of the district.

Punjab, Amarinder Singh, Amit Shah, delhi, Delhi Police, streetfightPunjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hit out at the Delhi Police on Monday for the alleged assault on a man at Mukherjee Nagar in the national capital and sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention in the matter. “Shameful incident of @DelhiPolice ruthlessly beating up Sarabjeet Singh & Balwant Singh over a petty issue. Request HM @Amit Shah to ensure justice,” the senior Congress leader said in a tweet.

The Delhi police has said an enquiry will be conducted into the incident by Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya and the Additional DCP and ACP of the district. Three policemen have been suspended for their unprofessional conduct in handling the matter and further legal action will be taken on the basis of the enquiry, the police have said.

A police officer was injured on Sunday after he was allegedly attacked by a tempo driver, who chased him with a sword following an accident involving their vehicles. Video clips of the incident have gone viral on the social media. In one of the clips, a man was seen chasing some policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another, the policemen were seen thrashing him with batons.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh seeks Amit Shah’s intervention in streetfight between cops and driver in Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop