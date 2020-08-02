‘Mind your own business’: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh responds to Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet over CBI probe into hooch tragedy

The Punjab CM also asked the Delhi chief minister to not exploit the hooch tragedy to revive Aam Aadmi Party ’s stake in the state. (File image)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday hit back at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for demanding CBI probe into Punjab hooch tragedy, and told the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to “mind his own business”, PTI reported.

The Punjab CM also asked the Delhi chief minister to not exploit the hooch tragedy to revive Aam Aadmi Party’s stake in the state.

In a tweet on Sunday, Kejriwal had demanded a CBI probe into the Punjab hooch tragedy that has claimed the lives of 98 people so far.

The PTI report further stated that Singh slammed Kejriwal for this tweet, saying, “So many people have died and all you are interested in is making political meat from the incident. Don’t you have any shame.”

The Punjab CM said that the Delhi chief minister should concentrate on maintaining law and order in his own state.

Singh trashed Kejriwal’s claims regarding unsolved illicit liquor cases in the last few months in Punjab, and expressed his full faith in Punjab police. PTI quoted him as saying that Kejriwal’s demand for a CBI probe into the hooch tragedy was a “political gimmick” aimed at regaining AAP’s lost foothold in the state.

Kejriwal had tweeted: “Saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor. State govt needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias. The case should be handed over to CBI immediately as none of the illicit liquor cases from the last few months have been solved by local police”

The Punjab CM informed that 30 people have been arrested in three districts in the case, and 13 officials from the police and excise and taxation departments had been suspended for negligence. A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered with the mandate to submit its report within a month, he further said.