Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders river rejuvenation plan for Patiala

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today directed the Municipal Corporation of Patiala to initiate a comprehensive river rejuvenation project to facilitate shifting to canal based water supply. The chief minister also asked the officials to expedite ongoing projects related to beautification of the walled city. Chairing a meeting to review the status of the city’s development projects here at his official residence this evening, the chief minister expressed concern at the depleting ground water levels. Revival of Badi Nadi, Chotti Nadi and water bodies was imperative for fulfilling the future needs of the growing city population, he said.

The chief minister also instructed the Deputy Commissioner to work out the modalities of the offer made by Tatas in this regard. Besides improving the ground water, the project would provide trunk sewerage in the city, and beautify the Choti and Badi Nadi by elevating the landscaping along their banks. Singh directed Punjab Industrial Development Board to speed up the process of construction of a new bus stand at the Sirhind by-pass.

Taking stock of progress of the Patiala-Sirhind four-laning, the chief minister directed the Deputy Commissioner to personally monitor the progress to ensure timely completion of the project, which would bring major respite to the commuters. Emphasising the need to de-congest the inner environs of the walled city, Singh stressed on the need to improve last mile connectivity within the city by aggressively strengthening the existing e-rickshaw network.

Regarding the development of Heritage street around Qila Mubarak, the chief minister directed officials to ensure preservation of its original look and feel and asked them to engage an expert consultant architect for the same.