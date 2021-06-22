Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets three-member Congress panel amid rift with Navjot Singh Sidhu

The meeting comes in the wake of Navjot Singh Sidhu openly criticising the Chief Minister over a range of issues including his non-induction into the cabinet.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today met a three-member AICC panel formed by the Congress high-command to resolve the dissent expressed by state party leaders. According to reports, the committee has asked Captain Amarinder Singh to expedite the work to resolve grievances raised by dissident MLAs. The panel opined that it is important to keep the MLAs satisfied and united before the election. CM Singh has been holding talks with the party leaders who have expressed dissent against him. The meeting comes in the wake of Navjot Singh Sidhu openly criticising the Chief Minister over a range of issues including his non-induction into the cabinet. Sidhu yesterday said that the political space in Punjab has been captured by two families, pointing towards CM Amarinder Singh and the Badal family.

The comment did not go well with the Congress and the committee expressed its unhappiness over the remarks during the meeting with Singh. The committee is also believed to have said that Rahul Gandhi is also of the view that Sidhu should not have made such a public statement. Sidhu has been saying that he is not a showpiece to be used only during the polls.

The panel is headed by LoP Mallikarjun Kharge.

While CM Singh did not interact with the media in Delhi, Kharge has said that the Congress will fight the Punjab election together. He said that the high command is also trying to resolve all the issues and grievances.

On the other hand, Punjab Congress MLA Pargat Singh, who repeatedly made statements against CM Amarinder Singh in the past, today met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. “I repeated the issues that I raised earlier. These issues need to be resolved. If they’re addressed by Captain Amarinder, I’ve no problem,” he said after meeting Rahul Gandhi.

The politically charged meetings are an attempt by the Congress to unite the leaders ahead of next year’s assembly election where the party will be facing twin challenges – one from AAP and another from SAD-BSP combined.

Rahul Gandhi also met some Punjab leaders yesterday which included Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra.