Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condemns blast at Indian restaurant in Canada

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today condemned the blast at an Indian restaurant in Canada’s Ontario province in which at least 15 people were injured. Two unidentified men detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at ‘Bombay Bhel’ restaurant in Mississauga today (0800 IST). Expressing pain and shock over the incident, the chief minister said that the dastardly attack on innocent people was unjustifiable and unpardonable, and underscored the gravity of the problem of terrorism. “The incident, which comes just a month after 10 pedestrians were mowed to death by a van driver in Toronto, has once again highlighted the global dimensions of terrorism,” Singh said in a statement here.

He said that it shows that no nation was immune or safe from this menace. The chief minister expressed concern over the fact that the blast was targeted at an Indian restaurant, which was frequented mainly by the large Indian community in the area. Pointing out that he had raised the issue of Canadian soil being increasingly used by radical forces with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his India visit earlier this year, Singh stressed that no country could afford to ignore the growing danger of terrorism except at their own peril.

It was the collective responsibility of all nations to fight terrorism, said the chief minister, adding that he had sought Trudeau’s cooperation for the same during their talks in February. On his part, Singh said his government was willing to extend all possible help to Canada to counter and battle terrorism.

The chief minister underlined the importance of all countries working together to fight and eliminate terrorism, and save humanity from the deadly threat. He also urged the Indian government to direct the Indian mission in Canada to extend all possible help to the Indians and Indo-Canadians injured in the explosion.

Singh also appealed to the Indian government to take up the issue of terrorism with the Canadian government so that the two nations could work in close coordination in the war against terror.