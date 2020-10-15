  • MORE MARKET STATS

Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh announces 33% reservation for women in government jobs

By: |
October 15, 2020 4:52 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced that his government has approved 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs. Announcing the move, the chief minister wrote on Twitter, “Today is a historic day for the women of Punjab as our Council of Ministers has approved 33% reservation for women in Government jobs.” The chief minister said that he was sure the decision would go a long way in further empowering our daughters and help in creating a more equitable society.

The Punjab government has also approved its own Dr BR Ambedkar SC Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students with Punjab domicile. Sharing the details, the chief minister said that the income criteria was increased from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh to cover more students. “Our Government stands committed to assist SC students in higher education,” he said.

The chief minister further said that his Cabinet has decided to fill 1 lakh jobs in government in a phased and time-bound manner by end of 2021 with 50,000 jobs in each year. The recruitment will be done on Central pay scales and the departments have been asked to advertise vacancies by October 31, the chief minister said.

The Indian Express reports that the state Cabinet approved the ‘Punjab Civil Services (Reservation of Posts for Women) Rules-2020 to provide reservation for women for direct recruitment to posts in government, Boards and Corporations in Group A, B, C and D posts. The report also says that Punjab had provided 33 per cent reservation for women in panchayats and local bodies.

