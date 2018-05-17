Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi; says committed to the party high command like a loyal soldier

Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi today.

Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi today. During his meeting, Sidhu reiterated his commitment to the party high command, according to an official release. Sidhu also took blessings of Sonia Gandhi before “starting new innings” after the Supreme Court spared him a jail term in a 1988 road rage case. Sidhu also called upon Priyanka Gandhi and said that she was an inspiration for him who stood by him in adverse times and was the driving force behind him joining the party.

Yesterday, the cricketer-turned-politician had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Sidhu, who had joined Congress before the 2017 assembly polls in Punjab, had termed it as meeting between “a loyal soldier and his leader”. The Supreme Court on May 15 convicted Sidhu for voluntarily causing hurt to a 65-year-old man but spared him a jail term in the 1988 road rage case and imposed a Rs 1,000 fine on him.