Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu announces 500 people will be recruited for fire fighting services

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu today said 500 people will be recruited for fire fighting services (Source: IE)

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu today said 500 people will be recruited for fire fighting services in the state. Listing out the measures taken by the government in the fire safety sector, he said a project worth Rs 500 crore with regard to the fire services sector has been sent to the Union government. “The state government is fully committed to the development as well as modernisation of fire services. It is part of this commitment that a fire directorate has been established and very soon a Fire Safety Act will also be in force for making every building compliant with the fire safety norms,” Sidhu said here.

The minister said 500 recruitments will be made in the fire services sector and a fire training institute would be established in Punjab. He said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has allotted Rs 8 crore for purchasing fire suites and a Rs 11 crore order for purchasing 20 fire tenders will also be placed. Sidhu today inaugurated Fire Safety Week to be observed from April 14 till 20. PTI