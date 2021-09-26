Punjab Cabinet Expansion: Seven new faces inducted, check full list of 15 ministers of Charanjit Channi government

Channi had taken oath as the chief minister following the unceremonious exit of Congress veteran Amarinder Singh after a prolonged power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The first expansion of Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government took place today with the induction of seven new faces and dropping of some from Captain Amarinder Singh’s team. Channi, along with his two deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, were sworn in on Monday.

The ministers who took the oath of office today are: Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbindr Singh Sarkaria, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Aruna Chaudary, Razia Sultana, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Vijay Inder Singla, Randeep Singh Nabha, Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gukrirat Singh Kotli.

Rana Gurjit Singh has made a comeback after resigning in 2018 from the Amarinder Singh Ministry despite strong resentment from a section of the party leaders. After facing flak from the Opposition over allegations of impropriety in the auction of sand mining contracts, he had to resign from the previous Amarinder Singh cabinet in 2018. At that time, he had held Irrigation and Power portfolios.

Here is the full list of ministers in the Punjab Cabinet:

Charanjit Singh Channi – Chief Minister

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa – Deputy Chief Minister

O P Soni – Deputy Chief Minister

Brahm Mohindra

Manpreet Singh Badal

Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa

Sukhbindr Singh Sarkaria

Rana Gurjeet Singh

Aruna Chaudhary

Razia Sultana

Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Vijay Inder Singla

Randeep Singh Nabha

Raj Kumar Verka

Sangat Singh Gilzian

Pargat Singh

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Gukrirat Singh Kotli

While the portfolios are yet to be announces, the ministers retained from Captain’s team are expected to continue with the same portfolios. The article will be updated following the allotment of the ministries.

Rana Gurjit Singh, Mohindra and Singla are considered close to Amarinder Singh. A total of 18 MLAs, including the chief minister, can be included in the cabinet. Brahm Mohindra, a prominent Hindu, is the senior-most leader of the Punjab Congress and considered a close confidante of Captain.

