  • MORE MARKET STATS

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Seven new faces inducted as Congress weighs in caste equations, 15 ministers take oath

By: |
September 26, 2021 4:56 PM

Those inducted in the Cabinet include Pargat Singh, Raj Kumar Verka, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Kuljit Nagra and Rana Gurjit Singh. 

First Cabinet expansion of Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government.

The first Cabinet expansion of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government on Sunday with seven new faces being inducted and five ministers, who were part of the Amarinder Singh-led government, being dropped. 

Those inducted in the Cabinet include Pargat Singh, Raj Kumar Verka, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Kuljit Nagra and Rana Gurjit Singh. 

Related News

The party retained Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Badal, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Vijay Inder Singla, Aruna Chaudhary, Razia Sultana and Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The portfolios of these ministers are likely to remain unchanged. 

Hours before the expansion, a section of Congress leaders from the state on Sunday wrote to party’s state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu demanding that tainted former minister Rana Gurjit Singh should not be included.

The leaders also demanded that the cabinet berth may instead be filled up by giving representation to a clean Dalit leader. The copy of the letter was also sent to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Rana Gurjit Singh, after facing flak from the Opposition over allegations of impropriety in the auction of sand mining contracts, had to resign from the previous Amarinder Singh cabinet in 2018. At that time, he had held Irrigation and Power portfolios.

In another development, Amloh legislator Randeep Singh Nabha is also learnt to be upset over being ignored for the ministerial post in the new cabinet. Six-time MLA Rakesh Pandey too expressed unhappiness over the proposed names in the expansion alleging seniors were ignored. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Punjab Cabinet expansion Seven new faces inducted as Congress weighs in caste equations 15 ministers take oath
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
165 hours, 20 meetings in US and 4 discussions onboard Air India One – Inside PM Modi’s back-to-back schedule
2PM Modi returns with exquisite treasure trove from US – Nataraj figure, 18th-century sword and more
3PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US