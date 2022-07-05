Punjab cabinet expansion: CM Bhagwant Mann allocates portfolios to five new ministers – here’s who gets what

Five newly inducted Punjab ministers were allocated portfolios on Tuesday, with Chetan Singh Jauramajra getting Health and Aman Arora getting Housing and Urban Development.

Anmol Gagan Mann was allocated Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shared information about the portfolios allotted to the ministers.

Five AAP MLAs were inducted as ministers in the Punjab government on Monday as Mann expanded his cabinet.

It was the first cabinet expansion of the Mann-led government after the AAP stormed to power in the state after the Assembly elections earlier this year.

According to the portfolios allocated, Arora got Information and Public Relations, New and Renewable energy resources, Housing and Urban Development departments.

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar will handle Local Government, Parliamentary Affairs, Conservation of Land and Water and Administrative Reforms departments.

Fauja Singh will be the Minister for Freedom Fighters, Defence Services Welfare, Food Processing and Horticulture.

Jauramajra has been given Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research departments.

Anmol Gagan Mann will be the Minister for Tourism and Culture Affairs, Investment Promotion, Labour and Removal of Grievances.

Gagan Mann is the second woman to be inducted as cabinet minister in the Mann-led government.

With the induction of five more ministers on Monday, the strength of the state cabinet has climbed to 15, including the chief minister.

After the AAP formed the government following its resounding victory in the assembly polls, 10 MLAs, including eight first-timers, were inducted as ministers in March.

However in May, Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state cabinet over graft charges, taking the strength of ministers to nine in the cabinet.

There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

The Aam Aadmi Party had stormed to power in Punjab by bagging 92 seats out of a total of 117.