Punjab Budget 2022: From 300 units free power to Mohalla Clinics, 10 major announcements by Bhagwant Mann government

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday presented the AAP government’s first budget for FY23 in the state Assembly and announced that the focus in the first year will be to restore deteriorating fiscal health, deliver on the promises of good governance and concentrate on health, agriculture and education.

This is the first budget presented by the AAP government, a little over three months after stormed to power by registering a massive victory ion the Assembly polls.

Here are the key announcements made by Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab:

Cheema announced that the government the government was fulfilling its first guarantee made to the people of Punjab by providing 300 units of domestic power supply per month free to all citizens from July 1.

AAP government to set up as many as 16 medical colleges over the next five years across the state. With this, the total number of medical colleges will rise to 25.

By 2024, two super specialty hospitals, one each in Patiala and Faridkot, will be established. Three more shall be opened by 2027.

A total of Rs 11,560 crore to be set aside for the agriculture sector. To provide free power to agricultural tubewells, Rs 6,947 crore will be spent.

As many as 117 ‘Mohalla Clinics’ will be established this year, of which 75 will be operationalised by August 15. An initial outlay of Rs 77 crore proposed for this.

Government to start the Punjab Young Entrepreneur programme to encourage class 11 students to propose their business ideas. The state government will provide seed money of Rs 2,000 per student under this programme.

The government has identified 100 existing schools that are proposed to be upgraded as “schools of eminence”. Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for this purpose. Modern digital classrooms will be established in 500 government schools.

On the stubble burning issue, Cheema said various possibilities and solutions will be explored and for this Rs 200 crore has been earmarked in the budget.

To maintain law and order, Rs 30 crore allocated to set up cyber control rooms in all districts. CCTV cameras will be installed in Police Mahila Mittar Kendras during the financial year 2022-23.