Punjab: At least 10 feared killed in cracker factory blast in Batala

At least 10 people are feared killed after an explosion at a cracker factory in Punjab’s Batala on Wednesday. According to initial reports, ambulances and fire tenders have been pressed into service for rescue operations.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said rescue operations are underway. “Deeply anguished to learn of the loss of life due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC & SSP heading the relief efforts,” tweeted Singh.

