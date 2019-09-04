Punjab: At least 10 feared killed in cracker factory blast in Batala

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has expressed grief over the loss of lives and said rescue operations are underway.
At least 10 people are feared killed after an explosion at a cracker factory in Punjab’s Batala on Wednesday. According to initial reports, ambulances and fire tenders have been pressed into service for rescue operations.
Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said rescue operations are underway. “Deeply anguished to learn of the loss of life due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC & SSP heading the relief efforts,” tweeted Singh.
More details awaited.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.