Farmers Protest Live News: BKU Ekta Ugrahan’s Delhi march today amid COVID-19 second wave

Punjab Farm Union Protest in Delhi Today Live News: Despite a record surge in COVID-19 cases, farmers’ union BKU Ekta Ugrahan led by Joginder Singh Ugrahan has called for a march towards Delhi today, i.e. April 21. “Thwart the fascist plans of suppression on the ongoing struggle under the guise of Covid-19. On 21st April move to Delhi to strengthen the struggle,” said BKU Ekta Ugrahan in a tweet yesterday. BKU Ekta Ugrahan state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan had said on April 13 that the Delhi march would be led by the union’s state general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan and state treasurer Jhanda Singh Jehtuke. He said that the farmers’ protest will continue till they get their rights. Citing the example of India’s fight against Britishers, he said that after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, people fought unitedly rising above caste, creed, religion and the fight against the Narendra Modi government will also be fought unitedly by the farmers, labourers, women and other countrymen.

“Warnings of Corona danger have been extended to the farmers who are firmly standing on the borders. By running discussions of Operation Clean in the media, efforts have been made to terrify the farmers. The government have made the pandemic a tool to fulfil its nefarious designs,” BKU Ekta Ugrahan has said in another tweet. It had also warned the Modi government to keep its hands away from the farmer struggle saying that the government is trying to impose restrictions on the farmer struggle in the name of the pandemic.

