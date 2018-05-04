Punjab: Asthma cases on the rise among children due to stubble burning, pollution

​​​
Ludhiana (punjab) | Published: May 4, 2018
Incidences of asthma are rising among children in the state of Punjab. Speaking to ANI, Dr Puneet Aulakh Pooni said, “Harvesting season is here and hence the number of patients have increased three to four times.” The doctor also advised wearing mask as a precaution. The northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi greatly suffer from pollution and the harvesting season especially increases the health hazards following the stubble burning. On a related note, eight to ten percent children suffer from asthma in India.

