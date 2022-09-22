Bhagwant Mann draws battle lines, to move SC challenging Governor’s ‘no’ to special session

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that an Assembly session will be convened on September 27, a day after Governor Banwarilal Purohit withdrew his assent to the special session convened by the government to table a confidence motion and prove majority.

Taking the battle to the Governor, the Punjab CM said that the Cabinet has decided to convene an Assembly session on Tuesday, September 27, and issues like electricity, stubble burning will be discussed.

The Chief Minister further said that the Punjab government will move Supreme Court challenging the Governor’s withdrawal of assent to a special Assembly session to table a confidence motion.

The Punjab Governor on Wednesday withdrew his assent to summon a special Assembly session on Thursday to bring a “confidence motion”, citing representations received from Opposition leaders. He had said that a “legal opinion” was sought about the “confidence motion”.

The Punjab cabinet had on Tuesday approved to summon a special one-day session of the Assembly to prove its majority through a confidence motion. The CM had called for it.

“This matter was examined and a legal opinion was sought from Sh. Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India. He has given his legal opinion that there is no specific provision regarding summoning of the Assembly for considering the “Confidence Motion” only in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business,” the letter signed by JM Balamurugan, principal secretary to Punjab Governor said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Taking a dig at the Congress, CM Mann further alleged that the Opposition party was hand-in-glove with the BJP in overthrowing regional parties and accused it of “being a part of Operation Lotus’, a reference to the BJP’s alleged attempts to poach rival MLAs.

“One astonishing thing in this event was that the Congress was with the BJP. Congress also wanted ‘Operation Lotus’. The Akali Dal was also with them. This means, not only in Punjab, the Congress and BJP are together, across the nation, the two parties are together,” the CM said.

“In several Congress-ruled states, the BJP has overthrown the elected government, and inducted several Congress leaders into the party fold. Even after this, in Punjab, the Congress is supporting BJP. This proves that the Congress has decided to finish the regional parties, and only two parties, i.e., the BJP and the Congress, remain,” he added.