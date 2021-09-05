Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Opinion poll predicts hung assembly in Punjab, AAP set to emerge single largest party

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: The survey has predicted a hung assembly in the state with the Aam Aadmi Party expected to emerge as the single largest party.

The poll debacle for the Congress is likely to continue unabated as the first round of ABP-CVoter survey has predicted a major turnaround in Punjab which goes to polls early next year, along with four other states. The survey has predicted a hung assembly in the state with the Aam Aadmi Party expected to emerge as the single largest party.

As per the survey, the AAP may end up bagging anywhere between 51 to 57 seats in its kitty in the 117-seat state assembly where the half-way mark is 59. The Congress, which won 77 seats in the 2017 assembly polls, is expected to win about 38-46 seats. While the Shiromani Akali Dal will be limited to about 16-24 seats, the BJP will find it difficult to even open its account in the state.

When surveyors asked people about who they wish to see as the next Chief Minister, 21.6 per cent opted for Arvind Kejriwal. He is followed by Sukhbir Badal at 18.8 per cent, Captain Amarinder Singh at 17.9 per cent, AAP MP Bhagwant Mann at 16.1 per cent and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at 15.3 per cent.

The massive dip in seat share for the Congress is feared to be an aftermath of the infighting faced by the party recently. The standoff between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has refused to die down despite intervention by the top leadership. The Sidhu camp has been demanding change in leadership in the state while questioning the Captain’s way of working.

Political experts are of the view that the leadership crisis faced by the Congress, which is yet to have a full-time President two years after Rahul Gandhi quitting the party chief post, is a major reason behind the instability and infighting in the state units.

On the other hand, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have formed an alliance for the upcoming polls, calling it a new day in the politics of Punjab.