Punjab Elections 2022 Live Updates: AAP eyes to wrest power from Congress, stakes high for Akali Dal too; polling to begin at 8 am

Live

Punjab Elections 2022 Live Updates: Multiple players including the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies, are in the fray.

Punjab Elections 2022 Live Updates: Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest today as 2.14 crore voters decide the fate of 1,304 candidates on 117 Assembly constituencies today. Polling will be held from 8 am till 6 pm and the votes will be counted on March 10. Multiple players including the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies, are in the fray.

The ruling Congress, which is seeking to retain power, has come under severe attack from its political opponents over various issues, including drug menace and corruption. The infighting has also been a worrying factor for the Congress which has been reeling under poll debacles since 2014 and is also suffering from leadership vacuum.

Live Updates 7:28 (IST) 20 Feb 2022 Visuals from a polling booth in Mithapur, Jalandhar https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1495211451304546306 7:27 (IST) 20 Feb 2022 Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers at Gurudwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1495212273983721482