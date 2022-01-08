Punjab Election 2022 Dates, Full Schedule: Election Commission to announce poll dates today

Punjab Assembly Election 2022 Date, Time and Results: Several pre-poll surveys have predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

The Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for the assembly polls in Punjab, which is set to witness a close contest between the ruling the Congress and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party.

Several pre-poll surveys have predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party – with both the parties yet to announce their chief ministerial candidate. In case of a hung assembly, the regional parties may play kingmaker in forming the government in Punjab.

Captain Amarinder Singh, after seeing an unceremonious exit from the Congress, has floated his own party and joined hands with the BJP, thereby adding a fourth dimension to the polls which were initially seen as a contest between the Congress, SAD and AAP.

While Singh joined hands with the BJP, the SAD has replaced its long-time ally BJP with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party. The SAD had broken its 24-year alliance with the BJP over the issue of farm laws, which have now been repealed by the Centre.