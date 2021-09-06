Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP faces rebellion as Bhagwant Mann pushes party to name him CM candidate

Bhagwant Mann has been sending out signals to the central leadership that he is the popular choice amongst party members to be named as the AAP’s CM candidate.

The Aam Aadmi Party, looking to make inroads into Punjab, is facing rebellion from its state unit president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, who wants the party to declare him as the chief minister for the upcoming assembly polls.

While Mann has been repeatedly emphasising that party leaders and workers want him to be named as the CM candidate, the party is believed to be wary about presenting Mann as the chief ministerial face, according to The Indian Express.

Mann, who has been supporters at his house for the past one week, has been sending out signals to the central leadership that he is the popular choice amongst party members to be named as the AAP’s CM candidate. Some AAP MLAs too have extended support to Mann’s demand, thereby underlining a rift in the party.

Addressing the media in Sangrur on Saturday, Mann made it clear that a large number of AAP workers want to see him as the CM candidate. He also made remarks that the party must see the ground realities and listen to ground workers while deciding on the name of the CM candidate.

The Indian Express quoted sources in the party saying that Mann’s remarks and actions pushing the central leadership to name him as the CM candidate have not gone down well.