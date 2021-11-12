Punjab Opinion Poll 2022: Neck and neck fight between Congress and AAP on cards

The latest ABP-C-Voter Opinion polls show that Punjab may witness a neck and neck fight between the Congress and the AAP.

Punjab Election 2022 Opinion Poll: The ruling Congress is all set to offer a tough fight to the opposition parties in next year’s assembly elections. The latest and third consecutive opinion poll by ABP-C-Voter to gauge the public mood in the state has thrown some interesting results yet again. While the Congress had brought-in Charanjit Singh Channi as its new CM replacing Capt Amarinder Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party is yet to name any CM candidate in the state. On the other hand, the Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP alliance is likely to go with Sukhbir Singh Badal as the CM face.

The ruling Congress, which has been going through turmoil in the state, is now coming out as a single unit with CM Channi and state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu setting aside their differences. The opposition AAP and the SAD-BSP alliance have already been attacking the Congress and the ruling party still needs to address an issue or two ahead of the polls.

The latest ABP-C-Voter Opinion polls show that Punjab may witness a neck and neck fight between the Congress and the AAP with the latter now ceding some ground to the ruling party.

According to the latest opinion poll released today, Congress may get around 35 per cent votes, up from 31.8 per cent as claimed in the last month’s opinion poll. On the other hand, AAP is expected to get around 36 per cent of votes, one per cent more than the Congress. The Shiromani Akali Dal may get around 21 per cent of votes and the BJP may settle for two per cent.

In terms of seats, the Congress may win 42 to 50 seats as compared to 39 to 47 seats shown in the last opinion poll, AAP is expected to win 47-53 seats, down from 49 to 55 seats as predicted last month, while the SAD-BSP alliance can bag 16-24 seats compared to 17 to 25 seats as shown last month. The BJP may have to settle for zero or one seat only. In the 2017 Punjab assembly elections, Congress had bagged a clear majority by winning 77 seats, while the AAP had got 20, BJP 3, SAD 15 and Lok Insaaf party 2 seats out of the total 117 seats.