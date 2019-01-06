Punjab: After HS Phoolka, Sukhpal Singh Khaira resigns from Aam Aadmi Party

Days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founder member from Punjab HS Phoolka resigned from the party, Arvind Kejriwal’s party suffered another jolt on Sunday when former leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira quit the party. Khaira, former Leader of Opposition in Punjab Legislative Assembly, on Sunday gave up his primary membership, news agency ANI reported.

It said that Khaira sent his resignation letter to AAP’s national convener alleging the party has totally deviated from the ideology and principles on which it was formed post-Anna Hazare movement. He also cited Kejriwal’s dictatorial attitude as the reason behind his decision.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira will, however, not resign as an MLA from Bholath for now.

Khaira was suspended from the party in November last year for indulging in anti-party activities.

“The current political culture of traditional parties of the country stands badly decayed, due to which immense hope was generated by the formation of AAP,” Khaira said in the letter which was released to the media by him.

“..unfortunately after joining the party I realised that the hierarchy of AAP was no different from the traditional centralised political parties..,” he added.

Khaira was removed as leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly in July last year. He had been a vocal critic of Kejriwal and AAP’s leadership since he was sidelined by the party.

Earlier on January 3, senior AAP leader HS Phoolka had resigned from the party.