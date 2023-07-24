scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Punjab: 11-month-old girl falls to death during parents’ fight, father booked

The incident took place on Saturday when the infant’s father attempted to forcibly take the girl from her mother’s lap. The baby fell on the floor during the struggle and died.

Written by India News Desk
Punjab: 11-month-old girl falls to death during parents' fight, father booked
The police said prima facie, the father's negligence led to the child’s death. (Representational image)

An 11-month-old girl fell to death allegedly during a fight between her parents in the Bhamian area of Punjab’s Ludhiana on Saturday.

The incident took place when the infant’s father, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, attempted to forcibly take the girl from her mother’s lap. In the midst of the struggle, the baby fell on the floor and died, police said, reported The Indian Express.

Also Read: Manipur video: Juvenile among six accused nabbed as police speed up probe

Also Read

Sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that she was on patrol duty in Bhamian Kalan when locals told her about the incident.

The child was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The police have booked the child’s father, Ram Naresh alias Raju, for causing death due to negligence.

Also Read: Rapido bike horror: Bengaluru woman says driver masturbated while driving, accused arrested

An FIR has been registered against Ram Naresh under section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Jamalpur police station, IE reported.

More Stories on
Punjab

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-07-2023 at 13:05 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS