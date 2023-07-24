Punjab: 11-month-old girl falls to death during parents’ fight, father booked

An 11-month-old girl fell to death allegedly during a fight between her parents in the Bhamian area of Punjab’s Ludhiana on Saturday.

The incident took place when the infant’s father, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, attempted to forcibly take the girl from her mother’s lap. In the midst of the struggle, the baby fell on the floor and died, police said, reported The Indian Express.

Also Read: Manipur video: Juvenile among six accused nabbed as police speed up probe

Sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that she was on patrol duty in Bhamian Kalan when locals told her about the incident.

The child was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The police have booked the child’s father, Ram Naresh alias Raju, for causing death due to negligence.

Also Read: Rapido bike horror: Bengaluru woman says driver masturbated while driving, accused arrested

An FIR has been registered against Ram Naresh under section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Jamalpur police station, IE reported.