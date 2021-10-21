‘Punish me instead…’: Priyanka Gandhi says Yogi Adityanath flustered over women cops taking selfie with her

On her way to Agra to meet the family of a person who died in police custody, Priyanka Gandhi paused for some time as she took selfies with a group of women policemen.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is so annoyed with the policewomen who posed selfies with her that he is contemplating action against them, adding that the CM can punish her instead of the women cops.

“I am hearing that Yogi ji is so hurt with this picture that he wants to take action against these policewomen. If it is a crime to take pictures with me, then I should the one who is punished for it. It does not suit the government to spoil the career of these hardworking and loyal policewomen,” she tweeted in Hindi.

खबर आ रही है कि इस तस्वीर से योगी जी इतने व्यथित हो गए कि इन महिला पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्यवाही करना चाहते हैं। अगर मेरे साथ तस्वीर लेना गुनाह है तो इसकी सजा भी मुझे मिले, इन कर्मठ और निष्ठावान पुलिसकर्मियों का कैरियर ख़राब करना सरकार को शोभा नहीं देता। pic.twitter.com/6wiGunRFEe — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 20, 2021

On her way to Agra to meet the family of a person who died in police custody, Gandhi paused for some time as she took selfies with a group of women policemen. She was stopped in Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh Police from going to Agra, but was later allowed to proceed.

Arun, who was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from Jagdishpura police station in Agra, died in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation. Gandhi met Arun’s family on Wednesday night and said the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is “frightening”.

She claimed that for four days family members were kept at the police station. “No family member was present during Arun’s postmortem and they are yet to see the report,” the Congress general secretary said.

The police said the Congress general secretary was stopped as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the man’s death.

A similar confrontation had occurred earlier this month when the Uttar Pradesh Police had prevented the Congress leader from visiting the families of the farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri. She was taken into preventive custody for over 48 hours before being allowed to visit the families along with Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

When Priyanka Gandhi was shown the Agra district magistrate’s message, she told police personnel: “Do I need someone’s permission whenever I move out of Lucknow? Is there a problem? Why am I not being allowed to go to Agra? Is there a law-and-order issue?” Priyanka Gandhi asked the policemen who stopped her cavalcade.”

“Someone has died, how can it be a law-and-order issue? Ask the DM by calling him. It is too much that I cannot go out anywhere and should remain confined to a guesthouse in Lucknow,” she told the police personnel.

Congress workers who had reached the spot in large numbers raised slogans against the Uttar Pradesh government after Priyanka Gandhi was not allowed to proceed to Agra.