Punish lockdown violators under IPC, Disaster Management Act, MHA tells states, UTs

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday directed the states and Union Territories to take stern action against the violators of the coronavirus lockdown in the country. In a letter addressed to all chief secretaries of the states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said violators should be booked and punished under Indian Penal Code.

He said that anyone obstructing enforcement of lockdown could be punishable for jail term of up to two years. He stressed that the lockdown measures issued on March 24 clearly mentioned that any person violating measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC will also be initiated. The 21-day lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“Anyone making false claims on any matter can be punished up to 2 years of jail with fine and laws,” he said in his letter, adding that also, misappropriation of money or material in disaster-like situations invites 2 years of jail with fine.

“It is requested that for the attention of the public authorities and citizens, the penal provisions under the DM Act and IPC should be widely circulated and for violation of lockdown measures, action under relevant provisions shall be taken by the law enforcement authorities,” he said.

The Home Secretary’s letter comes following reports that people in many cities are roaming openly, thus violating the lockdown and putting many lives at risk. Today is the ninth day of the 21-day lockdown that has been imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

As many as 50 people have lost their lives due to Covid19 and nearly 1900 have been infected. Globally, more than 9 lakh people suffering from coronavirus disease and 44,000 have lost their lives.