Puneeth Rajkumar dies at 46: From PM Modi to CMs, political leaders pay tribute to Kannada actor

A popular television presenter, Puneet, who began his career as a child artist, is also among the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry.

Kannada film star and celebrity television host Puneeth Rajkumar died today following a massive heart attack. He was 46. Puneeth was rushed to a hospital after he complained of chest pain following a two-hour workout in the gym. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chief ministers and other political leaders paid tributes to the actor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality.

“A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” said Modi.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai termed it a huge personal loss. “Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka’s most loved superstar Puneet Rajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that’s difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss,” said Bommai.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said that he is deeply shocked and appalled to hear about the sudden demise of Puneeth Rajkumar. “Deeply shocked and appalled to hear about the sudden demise of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar who is also the son of late legendary Kannada star Rajkumar avargal. Both our families share a cordial bond for many decades. Thus, it’s a personal loss to me. He remained a humble human-being despite his stardom. Puneeth’s kind act of visiting our Gopalapuram residence to offer his family’s condolences for Thalaivar Kalaignar’s death still lingers in my heart. Kannada cine industry has lost one of its greatest contemporary icons. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Puneeth’s family and the people of Karnataka who are mourning this irreparable loss,” said Stalin.

Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said that Puneeth’s untimely demise is a huge loss for the Kannada film industry. “Shocked to learn of Puneeth Rajkumar’s passing. His untimely demise is a huge loss for the Kannada film industry. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans,” said Naidu.

Kamal Haasan said, “The demise of my dear younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar was most unexpected. We were mutually very fond of each other. My deepest sympathy to his family and his fans in Karnataka.”

Rahul Gandhi said, “My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Gone too soon.”

