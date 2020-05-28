Pune: Undertrial hacked to death within hour of release from jail in decongestion drive

The Maharashtra government has announced that over 17,000 inmates will be temporarily released which is half the pre-lockdown population of prisons in the state to decongest jails in view of a coronavirus outbreak.

A man who was released from a Pune jail as part of the ongoing decongestion of jails due to COVID-19 was murdered within an hour of walking out. According to a report in The Indian Express, the 24-year-old undertrial in a case of attempt to murder was released from Pune’s Yerawada Prison.

He was hacked to death within an hour after his release as a likely fallout of past enmity, the IE report said.

The deceased inmate has been identified as Nitin Shivaji Kasabe. He was facing a trial in a case of an attempt to murder. Nitin was earlier granted bail in the case but was put in custody again for not complying with the court order to attend the trial. He had been in prison for over three months.

Nitin came out from Yerawada Central Prison at 9.30 pm on Wednesday on temporary bail and was attacked with sharp weapons by a group comprising eight persons. The incident took place in the Yerawada area around 10.30 pm, police said.

“About an hour after his release, he was attacked by a group of people. The attack proved fatal. We believe the murder was a fallout of past rivalry. Within hours after the murder, eight persons have been detained by our teams. Probe in on,” senior inspector Yunus Shaikh of Yerawada police station said.

This is the second such murder of an inmate who was released temporarily from Pune’s Yerawada jail. Earlier, Munna Ishwar Chavan (23), a native of Gevrai in Beed district, was released on April 15. He was found murdered on the footpath a few days later.

The Maharashtra government has announced that over 17,000 inmates will be temporarily released which is half the pre-lockdown population of prisons in the state to decongest jails in view of a coronavirus outbreak. Till Wednesday night, over 8,700 inmates have been released from different jails in the state.