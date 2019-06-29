Pune wall collapse: 14 people die in Kondhwa area, rescue operation underway

Updated: June 29, 2019 7:32:17 AM

Pune is receiving continuous rainfall for the last few days. Initial reports say that the wall collapsed due to heavy rain.

Pune: The wall near Talab Masjid area of Kondhwa collapsed in the wee hours on Saturday.

At least 14 people died on Saturday morning after a 60-ft-wall collapsed in Pune. According to news agency ANI, the wall near Talab Masjid area of Kondhwa collapsed in the wee hours. The collapsed wall was adjacent to tin huts in the area.

As soon as NDRF learned about the disaster, they rushed to the incident site and launched a rescue operation. Reports say that several people are still believed to be trapped under debris and operation to safely pull out the trapped people is underway. The deceased persons include one female and four kids.

Over half-a-dozen people suffered injuries in the incident. As soon as the wall collapsed, cars parked near the boundary wall of the society also fell below and hit the tin huts.

Pune is receiving continuous rainfall for the last few days. Initial reports say that the wall collapsed due to heavy rain.

