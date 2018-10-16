Pune to host country’s first Urban Mobility Lab

Solutions providers from across India will develop innovative mobility solutions for Pune City through the Urban Mobility Lab. (File photo: PTI)

Pune has been selected as India’s first Lighthouse City in NITI Aayog and Rocky Mountain Institute’s (RMI) grand challenge and will have India’s first Urban Mobility Lab.

Solutions providers from across India will develop innovative mobility solutions for Pune City through the Urban Mobility Lab, a program that will be run by the Pune Municipal Corporation and Rocky Mountain Institute. Eight leading solutions providers from across India and four multi-stakeholder working groups will participate in develop innovative mobility solutions for Pune City. Ashok Leyland, Lithium Urban Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ola Cabs, Ridlr, SUN Mobility, Tata Motors and Transit Intelligence are the companies participating in the Urban Mobility Lab.

As India’s first Lighthouse City for mobility solutions, Pune is the initial host of the Urban Mobility Lab, a platform that supports a replicable process for identifying, integrating, implementing, and scaling innovative mobility solutions in Indian cities.

The proposed solutions, ranging from data analytics for public transport service providers to electric mobility services, address six opportunity areas in Pune’s mobility system: traffic and parking management, non-motorised transport, public transport, intermediate public transport, booking and payment, and electric mobility.

Ashish Kumar Singh, principal secretary, (transport & ports), home department, government of Maharashtra, said the state government was looking at transition to shared, connected and electric mobility.