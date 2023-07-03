Pune: Three arrested in case of IT professional’s fall to death from balcony

The police investigation in the death of a 30-year old IT professional, who fell from the fifth floor of the building on May 21, revealed that the incident occurred as he was crossing over to the balcony of his neighbouring flat after three others he had been partying with allegedly cornered him in a fight.

The deceased has been identified as Mithilesh Langote, a resident of Cosmos Society in Tupe Vasti area of Moshi.

Initially, a case of accidental death was registered in the Bhosari MIDC police station. An inquiry under Section 174 CrPC was launched.

“Initial investigation suggested that the deceased had fallen from the balcony of the flat in an inebriated state. There were liquor bottles scattered in the apartment. But we continued probing various angles of the case.” said an officer from Bhosari MIDC police station.

Further investigation revealed that the victim had been drinking alcohol with three people. The three people have been identified as Sagar Gadhave (29), Suhas Gadhave (23) and Mangesh Walunj (23).

Senior Inspector Rajendra Nikalje, in-charge of the police station said, “On the day of the incident the deceased and three others were drinking when they had an argument over a petty issue. Probe suggests that the three started beating him up and blocked the door when he tried to leave. Langote went to the balcony to cross over to the neighbouring flats balcony, which he had done a few times, when he had forgotten his keys. While doing that he fell down and died.”

The accused are detained under the Section 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and when the act is done with knowledge that it is likely to cause death, but without any intention to cause death. Police have also invoked sections related to causing hurt and intentional insult.