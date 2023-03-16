Pune techie kills wife and 8-year-old son, dies by suicide

A software professional, his wife and eight-year-old son were found dead in their flat on Wednesday in Maharashtra’s Pune city, PTI reported. The incident took place in Aundh area.

Police said that prima facie it appeared that the man killed his wife and son, before dying by suicide. No suicide note has been recovered, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Sudipto Ganguly, his wife Priyanka and son Tanishka.

A police official at the Chatushringi police station said that the deceased couple were not responding to phone calls made by Sudipto’s brother, who lives in Bengaluru. He then asked a friend to visit the house, who found it locked from inside. He filed a missing person complaint.

After police entered the house, they found Sudipto (44) hanging from the ceiling fan, while his wife and children were found dead with polythene bags wrapped around their faces.

The official said that Sudipto had started his own business after he quit his job at a software company.

Investigation into the case is underway.